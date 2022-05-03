Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Steer clear of our issues, Igbos – IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare
News photo Daily Post  - The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday, cautioned Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries and Pastor Tunde Bakare against unguarded utterances.

