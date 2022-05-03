IPOB Responsible For Killing, Beheading Of Military Couple In Imo – Nigerian Army Sahara Reporters - The Nigerian Army has accused members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) of killing two soldiers in Imo State.SaharaReporters had reported how A.M Linus, a Master Warrant Officer in the army and his Private officer wife, Pte Gloria Matthew were ...



News Credibility Score: 99%