Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
‘She was killed or she took suicidal substance and died in the church- Emeka Rollas expresses concerns over Chi Bernard’s death
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- The President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas has expressed his concerns over the sudden death of Actress Chi Bernards. Kemi Filani had reported...
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
It's either someone killed her or she took a suicidal substance and decided to die in the church - AGN president, Emeka Rollas raises questions about actress Chinedu Bernard's sudden demise
Yaba Left Online:
“It’s either someone killed her or she took a suicidal substance and decided to die in the church” – AGN president, Emeka Rollas demands autopsy on late actress, Chinedu Bernard
Edujandon:
‘She Was Killed Or She Committed Su!cide In The Church’ – Emeka Rollas Express Concerns Over Chi Bernard’s Death
Naija Parrot:
“It’s either someone killed her or she took a suicidal substance and decided to die in the church” – AGN president, Emeka Rollas demands autopsy on late actress, Chinedu Bernard
Kemi Filani Blog:
‘She was killed or she took suicidal substance and died in the church- Emeka Rollas expresses concerns over Chi Bernard’s death
More Picks
1
Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark -
Studio CB55,
22 hours ago
2
IPOB Responsible For Killing, Beheading Of Military Couple In Imo – Nigerian Army -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
3
IGP upgrades police criminal database to enhance forensic investigation -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
4
Focus On Preaching, Stop Making ‘Unguarded Statements’ Against Igbo People— IPOB Warns Apostle Suleman -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
5
UCL: Liverpool will suffer in Spain - Jurgen Klopp -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
6
Comedian Mr Macaroni celebrates 29th birthday -
The Nation,
1 day ago
7
Pictorial: Tinubu visits Buhari at Aso Villa -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
8
Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest -
Independent,
18 hours ago
9
Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Nigerian lady proposes to her man in a packed shopping mall and she gets a "yes" from him (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...