Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fayemi to declare presidential ambition Wednesday – Aide
The Nation  - Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti is set to formally declare his intention to contest for president in 2023 on Wednesday in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oshiomhole declares 2023 presidential ambition today Nigerian Tribune:
Oshiomhole declares 2023 presidential ambition today
Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency Pulse Nigeria:
Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency
Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency Politics Nigeria:
Oshiomhole officially declares for 2023 Presidency
Fayemi officially declares for presidency News Breakers:
Fayemi officially declares for presidency
2023 Elections: Fayemi Finally Declares Presidential Ambition Naija News:
2023 Elections: Fayemi Finally Declares Presidential Ambition
Oshiomhole Declares For 2023 Presidency Tori News:
Oshiomhole Declares For 2023 Presidency


   More Picks
1 IGP upgrades police criminal database to enhance forensic investigation - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
2 NCC Issues final letters of licence awards to 5G spectrum winners - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
3 Pictorial: Tinubu visits Buhari at Aso Villa - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest - Independent, 21 hours ago
5 No better aspirant than ‘incorruptible’ Yahaya Bello: Hafsat Abiola-Costello - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
6 2023 Election: Ohanaeze Youths Deny Endorsing Tinubu, Says It’s Either Igbo Presidency Or South-East Separation From Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
7 Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Nigerian lady proposes to her man in a packed shopping mall and she gets a "yes" from him (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 IPOB denies responsibility for the murder of army couple in Imo - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info