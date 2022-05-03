Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Transfer: PSG to replace Mbappe with Super Eagles striker
Daily Post  - Paris Saint-Germain are looking to swoop in for Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, to replace Kylian Mbappe, GFFN reports. Mbappe’s current deal with the 10-time Ligue 1 champions expires at the end of this season.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 16 hours ago
2 Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Actors guild demand autopsy on actress Chinedu Bernard who died in church - The Punch, 14 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: Tight security presence at UNILAG gate as students plan protest - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 Methodist Church Bishops Okay Sanwo-Olu’s Re-Election - Independent, 16 hours ago
6 Presidency: Northerners not ready to leave power, cabals planning to destabilize Nigeria – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 2023: Tinubu will change Nigeria’s story — Lagos lawmaker — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
8 "I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction - The Point, 19 hours ago
10 Take urgent steps to halt Nigeria’s rising debt,  stakeholders urge FG - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
