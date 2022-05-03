Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Actors guild demand autopsy on actress Chinedu Bernard who died in church
The Punch
- The Actors' Guild of Nigeria has demanded an autopsy on a Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard, who was confirmed dead
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
AGN President queries circumstances around Chinedu Bernard’s death
Independent:
Chinedu Bernard: Actors Guild Demands Autopsy On Actress
Oyo Gist:
Someone Killed Her – AGN President Breaks Silence On Actress Chinedu Bernard’s Death
Online Nigeria:
AGN President Demands Autopsy On Actress Chinedu Bernard Who Died In Church
First Reports:
Chinedu Bernard’s death: AGN President Emeka Rollas issues warning to Nigerian actors
Glamsquad Magazine:
‘Someone Killed Her’ – AGN President Breaks Silence On Actress Chinedu Bernard’s Death
Naija News:
‘Someone Killed Her’ – AGN President Breaks Silence On Actress Chinedu Bernard’s Death
Kanyi Daily:
AGN President Demands Autopsy On Actress Chinedu Bernard Who Died In Church
News Breakers:
Actors guild demand autopsy on actress Chinedu Bernard who died in church
Tori News:
Someone Killed Her – AGN President Breaks Silence On Actress Chinedu Bernard’s Death
