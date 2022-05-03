Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Army condemns killing of its personnel, says attack shows 'IPOB not protecting Igbos'
News photo Premium Times  - Gunmen recently killed and beheaded a retired and a serving soldier in Imo State.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
‘IPOB Not Protecting Igbos’ – Army Condemns Killing Of Two Soldiers
Army Condemns Killing Of 2 Soldiers By IPOB In Imo Leadership:
Army Condemns Killing Of 2 Soldiers By IPOB In Imo
Nigerian Army accuses IPOB of killing soldier couple in Imo Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian Army accuses IPOB of killing soldier couple in Imo
‘IPOB not protecting igbos’ – army condemns killing of two soldiers Online Nigeria:
‘IPOB not protecting igbos’ – army condemns killing of two soldiers


   More Picks
1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 12 hours ago
2 Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 ASUU strike: Tight security presence at UNILAG gate as students plan protest - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won't play in competition next season - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Presidency: Northerners not ready to leave power, cabals planning to destabilize Nigeria – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 2023: Tinubu will change Nigeria’s story — Lagos lawmaker — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
7 "I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 PDP reschedules NEC meeting, governorship, presidential screening appeal - The Nation, 13 hours ago
9 2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction - The Point, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info