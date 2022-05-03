Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Navy Arrests Man For Attempting To Bribe Commander Over Seized Bunkery Boat
News photo Channels Television  - A man has been arrested in Rivers State for allegedly attempting to bride the Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder with N700,000 to release his seized boat containing 80 drums of illegally refined diesel.

19 hours ago
