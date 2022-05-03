Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Police arrest two suspected cattle rustlers in Ekiti
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command have arrested two suspected cattle rustlers who attacked herdsmen and made away with a cow.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Police arrest two suspected cow rustlers in Ekiti
Daily Post:
Police arrest cattle rustlers in Ikole Ekiti
Within Nigeria:
Two suspected cattle rustlers arrested in Ekiti
Affairs TV:
Police arrest two cattle rustlers in Ikole Ekiti
Tori News:
Suspected Cattle Rustlers Apprehended In Ekiti
More Picks
1
Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark -
Studio CB55,
24 hours ago
2
IGP upgrades police criminal database to enhance forensic investigation -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
3
Focus On Preaching, Stop Making ‘Unguarded Statements’ Against Igbo People— IPOB Warns Apostle Suleman -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
4
Pictorial: Tinubu visits Buhari at Aso Villa -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
5
Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest -
Independent,
19 hours ago
6
Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
Nigerian lady proposes to her man in a packed shopping mall and she gets a "yes" from him (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
No better aspirant than ‘incorruptible’ Yahaya Bello: Hafsat Abiola-Costello -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
10
2023: Late Ajimobi’s son declares interest in Oyo assembly seat -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
