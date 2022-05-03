Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Liverpool cruise into Champions League final after 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal
News photo Vanguard News  - Liverpool took advantage of Villarreal's second half capitulation to run out 3-2 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 21 hours ago
2 IPOB Responsible For Killing, Beheading Of Military Couple In Imo – Nigerian Army - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
3 Lagos 2023: Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
4 Focus On Preaching, Stop Making ‘Unguarded Statements’ Against Igbo People— IPOB Warns Apostle Suleman - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 Comedian Mr Macaroni celebrates 29th birthday - The Nation, 23 hours ago
6 UCL: Liverpool will suffer in Spain - Jurgen Klopp - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Presidency: Northerners not ready to leave power, cabals planning to destabilize Nigeria – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest - Independent, 16 hours ago
9 Pictorial: Tinubu visits Buhari at Aso Villa - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady proposes to her man in a packed shopping mall and she gets a "yes" from him (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
