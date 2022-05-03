Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Groom stops dancing, storms out in anger because wedding guests were spraying him 50 Naira (Watch video)
News photo Correct NG  - A Nigerian groom expressed his displeasure with guests at his wedding because he was being sprayed 50 naira notes. In a video making the rounds online, he could be seen storming out of the wedding venue in anger and stated that he will no longer dance.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Groom stops dancing, storms out in anger because wedding guests were spraying him 50 Naira (Watch video) The Info NG:
Groom stops dancing, storms out in anger because wedding guests were spraying him 50 Naira (Watch video)
Groom storms out of his wedding, refuses to dance after guests sprayed him N50 notes Instablog 9ja:
Groom storms out of his wedding, refuses to dance after guests sprayed him N50 notes
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Groom Storms Out Of Wedding Venue Because He Was Being Sprayed N50 Notes By Guests...
Groom Refuses To Dance And Storms Out Of His Wedding Venue In Anger After Wedding Guests Gave Him Small Money While Dancing (Video below) Edujandon:
Groom Refuses To Dance And Storms Out Of His Wedding Venue In Anger After Wedding Guests Gave Him Small Money While Dancing (Video below)
“I Won’t Dance Again’-Groom Angrily Storms Out Of Wedding Venue In Anger After Guests Gave Him N50 Notes While Dancing [Video] Gist Lovers:
“I Won’t Dance Again’-Groom Angrily Storms Out Of Wedding Venue In Anger After Guests Gave Him N50 Notes While Dancing [Video]


   More Picks
1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 21 hours ago
2 IPOB Responsible For Killing, Beheading Of Military Couple In Imo – Nigerian Army - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
3 Lagos 2023: Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
4 Focus On Preaching, Stop Making ‘Unguarded Statements’ Against Igbo People— IPOB Warns Apostle Suleman - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 Comedian Mr Macaroni celebrates 29th birthday - The Nation, 23 hours ago
6 UCL: Liverpool will suffer in Spain - Jurgen Klopp - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Presidency: Northerners not ready to leave power, cabals planning to destabilize Nigeria – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest - Independent, 16 hours ago
9 Pictorial: Tinubu visits Buhari at Aso Villa - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Nigerian lady proposes to her man in a packed shopping mall and she gets a "yes" from him (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info