Army Condemns Killing Of 2 Soldiers By IPOB In Imo Leadership - Nigerian Army has described as callous and despicable the gruesome murder of two of its soldiers – master warrant officer (MWO) Audu M. Linus (retired) and private (Pte) Gloria Matthew, by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%