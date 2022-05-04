Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Secondary School Flag Football League begins in Lagos
News photo The Guardian  - The maiden edition of Nigerian Secondary School Flag Football League (NSSFFL) will begin in Lagos tomorrow, May 5, with over 900 athletes from 20 male and 20 female teams in attendance.

15 hours ago
