JTF kills 10 bandits, rescues 14 kidnapped victims in Niger
Vanguard News  - By Wole Mosadomi Minna—Joint Security Task Force has killed 10 bandits in Niger State. Similarly, 14 kidnapped victims were also rescued during the operation while motorcycles

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

