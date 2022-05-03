Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
NDLEA uncovers N22bn worth of Tramadol allegedly imported by suspect bizman linked to Kyari
Vanguard News
- By Kingsley Omonobi Abuja —THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has said ongoing investigation of a suspected drug baron, Chief Afam Ukatu, linked to Abba
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
How Ukatu imported N22b worth of tramadol, by NDLEA
The Punch:
Abba Kyari: NDLEA uncovers tramadol worth N22b imported by drug baron
Ripples Nigeria:
NDLEA uncovers tramadol worth N22b imported by drug baron linked with Kyari’s team
Pulse Nigeria:
Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA
News Breakers:
How Alleged Drug Baron Linked To Kyari Imported N22bn Worth Of Tramadol In One Month – NDLEA
Online Nigeria:
Suspected drug baron Ukatu imported N22bn worth of Tramadol in one month – NDLEA
More Picks
1
Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark -
Studio CB55,
22 hours ago
2
IPOB Responsible For Killing, Beheading Of Military Couple In Imo – Nigerian Army -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
3
IGP upgrades police criminal database to enhance forensic investigation -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
4
Focus On Preaching, Stop Making ‘Unguarded Statements’ Against Igbo People— IPOB Warns Apostle Suleman -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
5
UCL: Liverpool will suffer in Spain - Jurgen Klopp -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
6
Comedian Mr Macaroni celebrates 29th birthday -
The Nation,
1 day ago
7
Pictorial: Tinubu visits Buhari at Aso Villa -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
8
Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest -
Independent,
18 hours ago
9
Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Nigerian lady proposes to her man in a packed shopping mall and she gets a "yes" from him (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...