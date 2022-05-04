Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Amotekun, army, others raid kidnappers’ hideouts, arrest 37 suspected criminals in Ondo
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - The Nigerian Army and operatives of the Amotekun Corps with other Security agencies have burst the hideouts of kidnappers and other suspected criminal elements in Ondo State. The operations which spanned 18 LGAs saw the arrest of no fewer than 37 ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

