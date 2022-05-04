Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, visits mother of late President Umar Musa Yar'Adua (video)
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, visits mother of late President Umar Musa Yar'Adua (video)

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Gov Nyesom Wike Visits Mother Of Former President Musa Yar'Adua
Gov Nyesom Wike Visits Mother Of Former President Musa Yar'Adua Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, visited the aged mother of late President Musa Yar’Adua.
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike visits the mother of former Nigerian President, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua
VIDEO: Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike visits the mother of former Nigerian President, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua.
Naija News:
'Why Visiting Now?': Nigerians Knock Wike Over Visit To Mother Of Late Former President Umar Musa Yar'Adua (Video)
Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike visits Late President Umaru Musa Yar'adua's mum on her sick bed
Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike visits Late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua’s mum on her sick bed
Governor Wike Visits Mother Of Late President Umar Musa Yar'Adua (Video)
Governor Wike Visits Mother Of Late President Umar Musa Yar'Adua (Video)


