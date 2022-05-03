Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians to pay more for data, calls as GSM operators propose 40% increase
Legit  - Another economic change is coming to Nigerians in the coming months as GSM operators have proposed a new tarrif plan that will see cost of calls and data go up.

39 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians to pay more as GSM operators plan 40% tariff hike The Punch:
Nigerians to pay more as GSM operators plan 40% tariff hike
Nigerians To Pay As GSM Operators Plan 40% Tariff Hike Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigerians To Pay As GSM Operators Plan 40% Tariff Hike
GSM: Telecom operators plan 40% tariff increase Sundiata Post:
GSM: Telecom operators plan 40% tariff increase
Nigerians to pay more as GSM operators plan 40% tariff hike News Breakers:
Nigerians to pay more as GSM operators plan 40% tariff hike
Nigerians to pay more as GSM operators plan 40% tariff hike Edujandon:
Nigerians to pay more as GSM operators plan 40% tariff hike
Anguish For Nigerians As GSM Operators Plan 40% Tariff Hike On Calls, SMS, Data The Genius Media:
Anguish For Nigerians As GSM Operators Plan 40% Tariff Hike On Calls, SMS, Data
Nigerians To Pay More As GSM Operators Plan 40% Tariff Hike Tori News:
Nigerians To Pay More As GSM Operators Plan 40% Tariff Hike


   More Picks
1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 18 hours ago
2 AGN president calls for autopsy on actress Chinedu Bernard's death, sends strong message to Nollywood stars - Legit, 39 mins ago
3 Lagos 2023: Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term - Premium Times, 50 mins ago
4 Comedian Mr Macaroni celebrates 29th birthday - The Nation, 20 hours ago
5 Focus On Preaching, Stop Making ‘Unguarded Statements’ Against Igbo People— IPOB Warns Apostle Suleman - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
6 Presidency: Northerners not ready to leave power, cabals planning to destabilize Nigeria – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 2023: Tinubu will change Nigeria’s story — Lagos lawmaker — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
8 Pat Utomi, others set to hold multi-stakeholder National Constitution Reform Dialogue. - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
9 Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction - The Point, 21 hours ago
10 “This aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani blows hot, calls out actress - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info