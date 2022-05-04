Post News
News at a Glance
Lagos 2023: Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term
Premium Times
- Lagos 2023: Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Lagos State Govt.:
GOV. SANWO-OLU AT THE OPENING OF 39TH COUNCIL OF BISHOPS OF METHODIST CHURCH, NIGERIA AT THE METHODIST CHURCH OF TRINITY, TINUBU IN LAGOS ON TUESDAY, 03 MAY 2022
Independent:
Methodist Church Bishops Okay Sanwo-Olu’s Re-Election
Peoples Gazette:
Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term
The Herald:
Methodist Church Bishops Endorse Sanwo-Olu For Second Term
News Break:
Methodist Church Bishops Endorse Sanwo-Olu For Second Term
PM News:
Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term - P.M. News
News Verge:
Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Methodist Church bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term
Fresh Reporters:
Methodist Church Bishops Endorse Sanwo-Olu For Second Term
NPO Reports:
Methodist Bishops Back Sanwo-Olu’s Second Term Bid
The Point:
Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term
Newsmakers:
Methodist Church Bishops Endorse Sanwo-Olu for Second Term
News Probe:
We’ll Motivate Our Members To Vote For Your Re-Election, Methodist Bishops Assure Sanwo-Olu
News Breakers:
Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term
More Picks
1
Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark -
Studio CB55,
19 hours ago
2
UCL: Real Madrid to be without one key player for Man City clash in Spain -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
Lagos 2023: Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term -
Premium Times,
2 hours ago
4
Comedian Mr Macaroni celebrates 29th birthday -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
5
IPOB Responsible For Killing, Beheading Of Military Couple In Imo – Nigerian Army -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
6
Presidency: Northerners not ready to leave power, cabals planning to destabilize Nigeria – Primate Ayodele -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest -
Independent,
15 hours ago
8
Focus On Preaching, Stop Making ‘Unguarded Statements’ Against Igbo People— IPOB Warns Apostle Suleman -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
9
2023: Tinubu will change Nigeria’s story — Lagos lawmaker — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
24 hours ago
10
“This aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani blows hot, calls out actress -
The Info NG,
23 hours ago
