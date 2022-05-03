Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage during his show at the Hollywood Bowl had his hands broken and dislocated (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The man who attacked Dave Chappelle at his show on Tuesday, May 3, has been hospitalized with broken and dislocated hands while the comedian was uninjured.

2 hours ago
