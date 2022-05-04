Nigerians to pay more as GSM operators plan 40% tariff hike

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Army Condemns Killing Of 2 Soldiers By IPOB In Imo - Leadership,
18 hours ago
|
2
|
Buhari meets APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa - The Guardian,
11 hours ago
|
3
|
Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest - Independent,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
Rivers guber aspirant, Dagogo taken to hospital from police custody - Daily Post,
11 hours ago
|
5
|
Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
6
|
Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
7
|
UCL: Guardiola gives Man City injury update ahead of Real Madrid second leg - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
|
8
|
2023: Gov Badaru joins presidential race, purchases N100m APC form - Daily Post,
8 hours ago
|
9
|
Aruna Becomes First AfricanTo Break Into ITTF Top 10 - Independent,
17 hours ago
|
10
|
2023: Tinubu reacts as Fayemi, Oshiomhole, others join APC presidential race, reveals Buhari's stance - Legit,
2 hours ago