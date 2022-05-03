Post News
News at a Glance
UN Secretary-General in Maiduguri, says B/Haram will soon disappear
Daily Trust
- UN Secretary-General in Maiduguri, says B/Haram will soon disappear
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Buhari Receives UN Secretary-General At State House
TVC News Nigeria:
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Visits Nigeria
The Punch:
PHOTOS: UN Secretary-General, Guterres, Visits Borno The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday, visited Borno State. He was received on arrival by the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum.
Screen Gist:
Buhari Receives UN Secretary-General At State House
The Point:
How Zulum received UN Secretary-General in Borno
Nigerian Pilot:
Buhari Receives UN Secretary General Guterres
More Picks
1
Buhari meets APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa -
The Guardian,
10 hours ago
2
IPOB denies responsibility for the murder of army couple in Imo -
Premium Times,
6 hours ago
3
Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest -
Independent,
22 hours ago
4
No better aspirant than ‘incorruptible’ Yahaya Bello: Hafsat Abiola-Costello -
Peoples Gazette,
1 day ago
5
2023 Election: Ohanaeze Youths Deny Endorsing Tinubu, Says It’s Either Igbo Presidency Or South-East Separation From Nigeria -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
6
Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
Nigerian lady proposes to her man in a packed shopping mall and she gets a "yes" from him (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
UCL: Guardiola gives Man City injury update ahead of Real Madrid second leg -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
10
2023: Gov Badaru joins presidential race, purchases N100m APC form -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
