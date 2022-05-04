Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EU Eyes Russian Oil Import Ban As Moscow Strikes Western Ukraine
News photo Channels Television  -   The European Commission proposed a gradual ban on Russian oil imports Wednesday to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, as Russian forces pounded sites to the east of the country and hit targets in the far west near the EU border.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

