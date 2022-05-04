Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NCC Issues final letters of licence awards to 5G spectrum winners
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has confirmed the issuance of the final letters of award of the Fifth Generation (5G) Spectrum Licences to MTN and Mafab Communications, winners of the 3.5GHz spectrum auction conducted by the Commission on ...

5 hours ago
