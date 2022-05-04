Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Traffic gridlock in Benin as students protest continued ASUU strike
News photo Vanguard News  - THERE was a chaotic traffic situation in several parts of Benin City, as students from across tertiary institutions in the state protested the continued strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

