Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Argentina sends delegation to UK to demand the return of Maradona's World Cup 1986 shirt on the day it is due to sell for £5m at auction
Linda Ikeji Blog  - An Argentinian delegation has launched a last-minute bid to get Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' shirt going under the hammer for £5million at auction today. 

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Maradona Nigerian Tribune:
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sells for N3.6bn at auction
Maradona Vanguard News:
Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey auctioned for world record $9.3m
Channels Television:
Maradona’s ‘Hand Of God’ World Cup Jersey Auctioned For $9.3m
Sotheby: Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ World Cup jersey auctioned for $9.3million Daily Trust:
Sotheby: Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ World Cup jersey auctioned for $9.3million
The Cable:
Maradona's 'hand of God' jersey becomes world's most expensive sports memorabilia
Maradona ‘Hand of God’ jersey auctioned for N3.8bn Ripples Nigeria:
Maradona ‘Hand of God’ jersey auctioned for N3.8bn
Maradona Peoples Gazette:
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for whopping £7.1 million.


   More Picks
1 Army Condemns Killing Of 2 Soldiers By IPOB In Imo - Leadership, 18 hours ago
2 Buhari meets APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
3 Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest - Independent, 24 hours ago
4 Rivers guber aspirant, Dagogo taken to hospital from police custody - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 UCL: Guardiola gives Man City injury update ahead of Real Madrid second leg - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 2023: Gov Badaru joins presidential race, purchases N100m APC form - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Aruna Becomes First AfricanTo Break Into ITTF Top 10 - Independent, 17 hours ago
10 2023: Tinubu reacts as Fayemi, Oshiomhole, others join APC presidential race, reveals Buhari's stance - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info