News at a Glance
IPOB denies responsibility for the murder of army couple in Imo
Premium Times
- An army couple was on their way to their wedding in Imo State recently when they were killed by unknown gunmen.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
‘We are not responsible for beheading military couple in Imo,’ IPOB declares
Naija News:
Military Couple Murder: IPOB Denies Responsibility, Condemns Nigerian Army
1st for Credible News:
IPOB denies culpability in death of army couple in Imo State
The Point:
IPOB denies beheading military couple in Imo
News Breakers:
IPOB explains how military couple died in Imo
Nigeria Breaking News:
How IPOB Is Responsible For Killing, Beheading Of Military Couple In Imo – Nigerian Army (Photos)
Online Nigeria:
Army identifies military couple IPOB beheaded, states decision
National Daily:
Army identifies military couple IPOB beheaded, states decision
More Picks
1
IGP upgrades police criminal database to enhance forensic investigation -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
2
NCC Issues final letters of licence awards to 5G spectrum winners -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
3
Pictorial: Tinubu visits Buhari at Aso Villa -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest -
Independent,
21 hours ago
5
No better aspirant than ‘incorruptible’ Yahaya Bello: Hafsat Abiola-Costello -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
6
2023 Election: Ohanaeze Youths Deny Endorsing Tinubu, Says It’s Either Igbo Presidency Or South-East Separation From Nigeria -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
7
Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Nigerian lady proposes to her man in a packed shopping mall and she gets a "yes" from him (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
IPOB denies responsibility for the murder of army couple in Imo -
Premium Times,
5 hours ago
