Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine conflict causing huge volatility for energy market - OPEC — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says the ongoing war by Russia in Ukraine is causing huge volatility for the global energy market.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

War: Ukraine, Russia conflict causing huge volatility in energy market - OPEC Daily Post:
War: Ukraine, Russia conflict causing huge volatility in energy market - OPEC
Ukraine war causing huge volatility for energy market – OPEC — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Ukraine war causing huge volatility for energy market – OPEC — Daily Nigerian
War: Ukraine, Russia conflict causing huge volatility in energy market – OPEC Nigerian Eye:
War: Ukraine, Russia conflict causing huge volatility in energy market – OPEC
Ukraine conflict causing huge volatility for energy market -OPEC News Diary Online:
Ukraine conflict causing huge volatility for energy market -OPEC
Ukraine war causing huge volatility for energy market – OPEC News Breakers:
Ukraine war causing huge volatility for energy market – OPEC


   More Picks
1 Army Condemns Killing Of 2 Soldiers By IPOB In Imo - Leadership, 18 hours ago
2 Buhari meets APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
3 Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest - Independent, 24 hours ago
4 Rivers guber aspirant, Dagogo taken to hospital from police custody - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 UCL: Guardiola gives Man City injury update ahead of Real Madrid second leg - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 2023: Gov Badaru joins presidential race, purchases N100m APC form - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Aruna Becomes First AfricanTo Break Into ITTF Top 10 - Independent, 17 hours ago
10 2023: Tinubu reacts as Fayemi, Oshiomhole, others join APC presidential race, reveals Buhari's stance - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info