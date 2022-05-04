Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Security Personnel Shut Down Adamawa As Osinbajo Meets APC Delegates Over 2023 Presidential Bid
Major streets in Yola, the Adamawa State capital have been taken over by hostile security operatives said to be on guard awaiting the arrival of Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.
5 hours ago
