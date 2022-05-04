Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


HIV doesn?t kill, it is the stigma, shame and the discrimination that do - Bisi Alimi marks 18 years of testing positive to HIV
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Bisi Alimi has taken to his Instagram page to reflect on his journey as an HIV-positive man.

 

In his post, the Nigerian gay rights activist recounted how he tested for the virus in 200

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I have been living with HIV since I was 29, it doesn’t kill ― Bisi Alimi Vanguard News:
I have been living with HIV since I was 29, it doesn’t kill ― Bisi Alimi
Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi marks 18 years of living with HIV Yaba Left Online:
Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi marks 18 years of living with HIV
Gay activist Bisi Alimi celebrates 18 years living with HIV The Herald:
Gay activist Bisi Alimi celebrates 18 years living with HIV
I’ve Been Living With HIV For 18yrs – Bisi Alimi Independent:
I’ve Been Living With HIV For 18yrs – Bisi Alimi
I Have Been Living With HIV For 18 Years – Bisi Alimi News Break:
I Have Been Living With HIV For 18 Years – Bisi Alimi
Bisi Alimi Celebrates 18 Years Of Testing Positive To HIV Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Bisi Alimi Celebrates 18 Years Of Testing Positive To HIV
JUST IN; Gay Rights Activist, Bisi Alimi Celebrates 18 Years Of Living With HIV Oyo Gist:
JUST IN; Gay Rights Activist, Bisi Alimi Celebrates 18 Years Of Living With HIV
Popular Nigerian activist shares 18years experience of living with HIV The News Guru:
Popular Nigerian activist shares 18years experience of living with HIV
Bisi Alimi marks 18 years of testing positive to HIV The Dabigal Blog:
Bisi Alimi marks 18 years of testing positive to HIV
Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, celebrates 18yrs of living with HIV Instablog 9ja:
Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, celebrates 18yrs of living with HIV
Bisi Alimi Celebrates 18 Years Of Testing Positive To HIV News Breakers:
Bisi Alimi Celebrates 18 Years Of Testing Positive To HIV
“HIV doesn’t kill”– Bisi Alimi says as he marks 18 years of living with the virus Gist Lovers:
“HIV doesn’t kill”– Bisi Alimi says as he marks 18 years of living with the virus
Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi marks 18 years of living with HIV Naija Parrot:
Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi marks 18 years of living with HIV
Nigerian gay activist, Bisi Alimi celebrates 18 years of living with HIV Edujandon:
Nigerian gay activist, Bisi Alimi celebrates 18 years of living with HIV
Glamsquad Magazine:
Bisi Alimi marks 18 years of testing positive to HIV
Osmek News:
I hid my status out of shame, says gay right activist, Bisi Alimi, as he celebrates 18yrs of living with HIV
Bisi Alimi Celebrates 18 Years Of Testing Positive To HIV | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Bisi Alimi Celebrates 18 Years Of Testing Positive To HIV | Ladun Liadi's Blog
‘HIV doesn’t kill’ – Bisi Alimi says as he marks 18 years of living with the virus Kemi Filani Blog:
‘HIV doesn’t kill’ – Bisi Alimi says as he marks 18 years of living with the virus
HIV Doesn’t Kill, It Is The Stigma, Discrimination And Shame That Do - Bisi Alimi Marks 18 years Of Living With HIV Tori News:
HIV Doesn’t Kill, It Is The Stigma, Discrimination And Shame That Do - Bisi Alimi Marks 18 years Of Living With HIV


   More Picks
1 No fire incident around tomb of TB Joshua – SCOAN - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Soludo declares emergency on infrastructure, insecurity in Anambra - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 'I won't let Nigeria sink' -- Akpabio joins presidential race - The Cable, 17 hours ago
4 Argentina sends delegation to UK to demand the return of Maradona's World Cup 1986 shirt on the day it is due to sell for £5m at auction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 If your man is a booty lover, he's a chronic cheat - Pretty Mike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 ‘The more the merrier’ - Tinubu reacts to growing number of APC presidential aspirants - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
7 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 2023: Women groups storm Ondo for Yahaya Bello's presidency, kick against zoning - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: Reject VP slot – Ohanaeze charges Peter Obi, others - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 If you find him or her boring, don't settle - Actress Apostle Eucharia Anunobi dishes relationship advise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info