Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Naira Marley – O’dun ft.
News photo Too Xclusive  - Naira Marley Unleash A Brand New Street Anthem, O’DUN Featuring Zinoleesky. Teaming up with signee and protégée Zinoleesky, Naira Marley drops steamy his first single of 2022 titled, ” O’dun “, Produced by Rexxie. O’dun translated as Something Sweet in ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Video: Naira Marley – O’dun Ft. Zinoleesky Yaba Left Online:
Video: Naira Marley – O’dun Ft. Zinoleesky
O Not Just OK:
O'Dun Lyrics By Naira Marley Ft Zinoleesky | Official Lyrics
Video: Naira Marley – O’dun Ft. Zinoleesky The Dabigal Blog:
Video: Naira Marley – O’dun Ft. Zinoleesky
Video: Naira Marley – O’dun Ft. Zinoleesky Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Video: Naira Marley – O’dun Ft. Zinoleesky
Naira Marley, has released a new single “Odun” News Wire NGR:
Naira Marley, has released a new single “Odun”
Naira Marley – O’dun ft. Tunde Ednut:
Naira Marley – O’dun ft.
Singer Naira Marley Features Zinoleesky In A Single “O’dun” (LISTEN) Afrobeats Global:
Singer Naira Marley Features Zinoleesky In A Single “O’dun” (LISTEN)


   More Picks
1 Argentina sends delegation to UK to demand the return of Maradona's World Cup 1986 shirt on the day it is due to sell for £5m at auction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Nigerian lady found dead in a hotel in Ebonyi state with her private part allegedly missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 ‘The more the merrier’ - Tinubu reacts to growing number of APC presidential aspirants - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
4 If your man is a booty lover, he's a chronic cheat - Pretty Mike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 If you find him or her boring, don't settle - Actress Apostle Eucharia Anunobi dishes relationship advise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 'I won't let Nigeria sink' -- Akpabio joins presidential race - The Cable, 14 hours ago
7 APC expels former Enugu chairman, six others - The Nation, 20 hours ago
8 Mafab, MTN set to rollout 5G in August as FG list out first six states to enjoy the technology in Nigeria - Legit, 16 hours ago
9 2023: Protesters Storm APC, PDP Headquarters, Seek Zoning Of Presidency To South - Leadership, 17 hours ago
10 Ayade directs political appointees seeking elective positions to resign - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info