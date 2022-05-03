Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Borno: Again, Terrorists Kill 8 In Chibok Community
Leadership  - At least eight villagers have been killed and a military base set ablaze when Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists attacked a remote village

25 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Borno village under ISWAP attack Daily Trust:
Borno village under ISWAP attack
ISWAP Attacks Borno Village Independent:
ISWAP Attacks Borno Village
ISWAP Invade Borno Village Hours After Antonio Guterres’s Visit News Break:
ISWAP Invade Borno Village Hours After Antonio Guterres’s Visit
Terrorists invade Chibok community, kill nine, destroy houses The Street Journal:
Terrorists invade Chibok community, kill nine, destroy houses
Terrorists attack on Chibok community leaves eight dead Tunde Ednut:
Terrorists attack on Chibok community leaves eight dead
Terrorists attack on Chibok community leaves eight dead Within Nigeria:
Terrorists attack on Chibok community leaves eight dead


   More Picks
1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 24 hours ago
2 IGP upgrades police criminal database to enhance forensic investigation - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Focus On Preaching, Stop Making ‘Unguarded Statements’ Against Igbo People— IPOB Warns Apostle Suleman - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
4 Pictorial: Tinubu visits Buhari at Aso Villa - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest - Independent, 19 hours ago
6 Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Nigerian lady proposes to her man in a packed shopping mall and she gets a "yes" from him (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 No better aspirant than ‘incorruptible’ Yahaya Bello: Hafsat Abiola-Costello - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
10 2023: Late Ajimobi’s son declares interest in Oyo assembly seat - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info