Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Women groups storm Ondo for Yahaya Bello's presidency, kick against zoning
News photo Vanguard News  - Women from various groups across the country converged on Akure, the Ondo state capital in support of the candidacy of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in the 2023 presidential election kicking against zoning.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Women Storm Ondo For Yahaya Bello, Rejects Zoning Leadership:
Women Storm Ondo For Yahaya Bello, Rejects Zoning
2023: Women Nigerian Tribune:
2023: Women's groups drum support for Yahaya Bello in Ondo
2023 presidency: Women drum support for Gov Bello in Akure The Punch:
2023 presidency: Women drum support for Gov Bello in Akure
Thousands of women storm Akure streets in mega rally for Bello – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Thousands of women storm Akure streets in mega rally for Bello – The Sun Nigeria
2023: Thousands Of Women Storm Akure Streets In Mega Rally For Yahaya Bello Independent:
2023: Thousands Of Women Storm Akure Streets In Mega Rally For Yahaya Bello
2023: Thousands of women storm Akure streets in mega rally for Bello The Eagle Online:
2023: Thousands of women storm Akure streets in mega rally for Bello
2023: Thousands Of Women Storm Akure Streets In Mega Rally For Yahaya Bello The Street Journal:
2023: Thousands Of Women Storm Akure Streets In Mega Rally For Yahaya Bello
2023: Thousands of women storm Akure streets in mega rally for Yahaya Bello News Breakers:
2023: Thousands of women storm Akure streets in mega rally for Yahaya Bello


   More Picks
1 Argentina sends delegation to UK to demand the return of Maradona's World Cup 1986 shirt on the day it is due to sell for £5m at auction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 If your man is a booty lover, he's a chronic cheat - Pretty Mike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 ‘The more the merrier’ - Tinubu reacts to growing number of APC presidential aspirants - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
4 Soludo declares emergency on infrastructure, insecurity in Anambra - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 If you find him or her boring, don't settle - Actress Apostle Eucharia Anunobi dishes relationship advise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 APC expels former Enugu chairman, six others - The Nation, 21 hours ago
7 Mafab, MTN set to rollout 5G in August as FG list out first six states to enjoy the technology in Nigeria - Legit, 17 hours ago
8 2023: Protesters Storm APC, PDP Headquarters, Seek Zoning Of Presidency To South - Leadership, 18 hours ago
9 Ayade directs political appointees seeking elective positions to resign - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
10 Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N418 to dollar - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info