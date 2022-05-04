Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian lady found dead in a hotel in Ebonyi state with her private part allegedly missing
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian lady identified as Mirabel Ezinne has reportedly been found dead in a hotel in Ebonyi state with her private part allegedly missing.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lady Found dead in hotel at Ebonyi AIT:
Lady Found dead in hotel at Ebonyi
Nigerian lady found dead in a hotel in Ebonyi state with her private part allegedly missing Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian lady found dead in a hotel in Ebonyi state with her private part allegedly missing
Nigerian lady found dead in hotel, private part allegedly missing Lailas News:
Nigerian lady found dead in hotel, private part allegedly missing
Young lady found dead in Ebonyi hotel with her private part missing Within Nigeria:
Young lady found dead in Ebonyi hotel with her private part missing
Nigerian Lady Found Dead In A Hotel In Ebonyi State With Priv#te Part Allegedly Missing (Photos) Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Found Dead In A Hotel In Ebonyi State With Priv#te Part Allegedly Missing (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Army Condemns Killing Of 2 Soldiers By IPOB In Imo - Leadership, 18 hours ago
2 Buhari meets APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
3 Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest - Independent, 24 hours ago
4 Rivers guber aspirant, Dagogo taken to hospital from police custody - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 UCL: Guardiola gives Man City injury update ahead of Real Madrid second leg - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 2023: Gov Badaru joins presidential race, purchases N100m APC form - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Aruna Becomes First AfricanTo Break Into ITTF Top 10 - Independent, 17 hours ago
10 2023: Tinubu reacts as Fayemi, Oshiomhole, others join APC presidential race, reveals Buhari's stance - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info