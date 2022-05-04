Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jimoh Ibrahim picks APC senate nomination form
News photo The Nation  - Business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, an APC aspirant for the Ondo South Senatorial District on Wednesday, picked the party’s N20 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the APC Secretariat, Abuja. Ibrahim, the founder of University of ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate: Business mogul Jimoh Ibrahim picks N20m APC Expression of Interest, Nomination forms News Diary Online:
Senate: Business mogul Jimoh Ibrahim picks N20m APC Expression of Interest, Nomination forms
Business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim picks N20m APC forms for Senate Pulse Nigeria:
Business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim picks N20m APC forms for Senate
Businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, picks APC forms for Ondo Senate News Wire NGR:
Businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, picks APC forms for Ondo Senate
Jimoh Ibrahim joins Ondo South senate race - P.M. News PM News:
Jimoh Ibrahim joins Ondo South senate race - P.M. News
Jimoh Ibrahim Joins Ondo South Senate Race, Picks N20m Nomination Form News Breakers:
Jimoh Ibrahim Joins Ondo South Senate Race, Picks N20m Nomination Form
Senate: Business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim picks N20m APC Expression of Interest, Nomination forms The Point:
Senate: Business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim picks N20m APC Expression of Interest, Nomination forms
Jimoh Ibrahim Joins Ondo South Senate Race, Picks N20m Nomination Form | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Jimoh Ibrahim Joins Ondo South Senate Race, Picks N20m Nomination Form | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Businessman Jimoh Ibrahim Picks N20m Form for Senate NPO Reports:
Businessman Jimoh Ibrahim Picks N20m Form for Senate


   More Picks
1 Army Condemns Killing Of 2 Soldiers By IPOB In Imo - Leadership, 21 hours ago
2 Mafab, MTN set to rollout 5G in August as FG list out first six states to enjoy the technology in Nigeria - Legit, 5 hours ago
3 APC expels former Enugu chairman, six others - The Nation, 9 hours ago
4 Rivers guber aspirant, Dagogo taken to hospital from police custody - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Argentina sends delegation to UK to demand the return of Maradona's World Cup 1986 shirt on the day it is due to sell for £5m at auction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 2023: Gov Badaru joins presidential race, purchases N100m APC form - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
9 Aruna Becomes First AfricanTo Break Into ITTF Top 10 - Independent, 20 hours ago
10 2023: Tinubu reacts as Fayemi, Oshiomhole, others join APC presidential race, reveals Buhari's stance - Legit, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info