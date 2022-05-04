Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


If your man is a booty lover, he's a chronic cheat - Pretty Mike
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike has said men who love women's "backside" are chronic cheats.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

If your man is a booty lover, he’s a chronic cheat Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
If your man is a booty lover, he’s a chronic cheat
If your man loves big backside, just know he is a chronic cheat – Socialite, Pretty Mike tells ladies Naija Parrot:
If your man loves big backside, just know he is a chronic cheat – Socialite, Pretty Mike tells ladies
Pretty Mike Reveals What Men Who Love Women With Big Backsides Will Always Do Naija News:
Pretty Mike Reveals What Men Who Love Women With Big Backsides Will Always Do
If Your Man Likes Big Backside, He’s A Chronic Cheat - Pretty Mike Tori News:
If Your Man Likes Big Backside, He’s A Chronic Cheat - Pretty Mike
If your man is a backside lover, then be careful he is cheater - Pretty Mike updates ladies - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
If your man is a backside lover, then be careful he is cheater - Pretty Mike updates ladies - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Army Condemns Killing Of 2 Soldiers By IPOB In Imo - Leadership, 18 hours ago
2 Buhari meets APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
3 Bournemouth Promoted To Premier League After Win Over Nottingham Forest - Independent, 24 hours ago
4 Rivers guber aspirant, Dagogo taken to hospital from police custody - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Justin Bieber reveals he suffered 'an emotional breakdown' after discovering marriage to Hailey wasn't going to 'fix' all his problems - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 UCL: Guardiola gives Man City injury update ahead of Real Madrid second leg - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 2023: Gov Badaru joins presidential race, purchases N100m APC form - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
9 Aruna Becomes First AfricanTo Break Into ITTF Top 10 - Independent, 17 hours ago
10 2023: Tinubu reacts as Fayemi, Oshiomhole, others join APC presidential race, reveals Buhari's stance - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info