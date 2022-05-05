Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Kim Kardashian's ex-lover, Ray J accuse her, Kris Jenner of 2017 sex tape leak
The Street Journal
- Ray J, an ex-boyfriend of reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, has revealed that she and her mother, Kris Jenner, were involved in the release of
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Involved In 2007 Sex Tape Leak -Ex-lover, Ray J An ex-boyfriend of reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, has revealed that she and her mother, Kris Jenner, were involved in the release of her 2007 sex tape, which shot her into ...
The Nation:
Ray J reveals shocking details about 2007 s3x tape with Kim Kardashian
Pulse Nigeria:
Ray J claims Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were in on s*x tape leak
News Break:
Kim Kardashian Released Her Own Sex Tape – Ray J Reveals
The Will:
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Involved In 2007 Leak Tape – Ray J
News Breakers:
Ray J Claims Kim And Kris Were In On Kim’s Sex Tape ‘Leak’
More Picks
1
'I won't let Nigeria sink' -- Akpabio joins presidential race -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
2
"We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
UCL: I've never seen a team like this - Chelsea legend slams Man City as Real Madrid snatch 3-1 win -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
4
Soludo declares emergency on infrastructure, insecurity in Anambra -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
5
2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
6
‘The more the merrier’ - Tinubu reacts to growing number of APC presidential aspirants -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
7
If your man is a booty lover, he's a chronic cheat - Pretty Mike -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Guardiola Equals Mourinho’s Champions League Semi-Final Record After City’s Loss To Madrid -
Complete Sports,
18 hours ago
9
“Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
10
I didn't like Ini Edo first time I saw her - Denrele Edun -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...