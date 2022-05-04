Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dog Sleeping With Human Video: Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Sternly Warns Lagos Girls
Naija News  - The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has now appealed to Nigerian youths to shun ungodly, immoral and bestial acts following the viral reports of some ladies who commit bestiality.
Naija News reports that the Lagos first lady ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

