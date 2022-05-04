Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari describes beheading of soldiers as barbaric, unacceptable
News photo The Nation  - President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep condolences to the Nigerian Army, the families of Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and his partner, Private Gloria Mathew, who were brutally murdered by terrorists.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

