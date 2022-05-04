Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


If I'm given opportunity to be President, Nigerians won't regret it— Osinbajo
News photo Vanguard News  - Says he ‘ll serve with all his heart Meets APC delegates in Taraba, Adamawa States  By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—VICE President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: I’ll serve with all my heart, Osinbajo promises Nigerians The Punch:
2023: I’ll serve with all my heart, Osinbajo promises Nigerians
2023: Nigerians won The Herald:
2023: Nigerians won't regret making me president - Osinbajo | herald.ng
2023: I’ll serve with all my heart, Osinbajo assures Nigerians Page One:
2023: I’ll serve with all my heart, Osinbajo assures Nigerians
What I’ll do if given opportunity to be president — Osinbajo The Eagle Online:
What I’ll do if given opportunity to be president — Osinbajo
2023: I Within Nigeria:
2023: I'll serve with all my heart, Osinbajo tells Nigerians
2023: I’ll serve with all my heart, Osinbajo promises Nigerians News Breakers:
2023: I’ll serve with all my heart, Osinbajo promises Nigerians


   More Picks
1 No fire incident around tomb of TB Joshua – SCOAN - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 Nigerian lady found dead in a hotel in Ebonyi state with her private part allegedly missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Telecommunication companies propose 40% increase in cost of calls, SMS, and data due to the rising cost of running a business in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 APC expels former Enugu chairman, six others - The Nation, 17 hours ago
5 Mafab, MTN set to rollout 5G in August as FG list out first six states to enjoy the technology in Nigeria - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 2023 Presidency: Reject VP slot – Ohanaeze charges Peter Obi, others - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Kano Durbar symbol of Nigeria’s diverse, beautiful cultures – Osinbajo - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 EU Eyes Russian Oil Import Ban As Moscow Strikes Western Ukraine - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
9 Rivers guber aspirant, Dagogo taken to hospital from police custody - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info