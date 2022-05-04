Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: PDP updates timetable, shifts dates for NASS, guber primaries, others
News photo Daily Post  - The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has updated its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 No fire incident around tomb of TB Joshua – SCOAN - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 Nigerian lady found dead in a hotel in Ebonyi state with her private part allegedly missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Telecommunication companies propose 40% increase in cost of calls, SMS, and data due to the rising cost of running a business in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 APC expels former Enugu chairman, six others - The Nation, 17 hours ago
5 Mafab, MTN set to rollout 5G in August as FG list out first six states to enjoy the technology in Nigeria - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 2023 Presidency: Reject VP slot – Ohanaeze charges Peter Obi, others - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Kano Durbar symbol of Nigeria’s diverse, beautiful cultures – Osinbajo - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 EU Eyes Russian Oil Import Ban As Moscow Strikes Western Ukraine - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
9 Rivers guber aspirant, Dagogo taken to hospital from police custody - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Forever in our hearts - Leke Adeboye pays tribute to his older brother, Dare, on his one year death anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
