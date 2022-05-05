Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Presidency Is Not An Inheritance Or Traditional Title, Fayemi Dismisses Claims Of Betraying Tinubu
Sahara Reporters  - According to him, he has a good relationship with the former Lagos governor, and the battle for Presidency is not a personal one.

17 hours ago
