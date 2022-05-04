Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Guardiola Equals Mourinho’s Champions League Semi-Final Record After City’s Loss To Madrid
News photo Complete Sports  - Guardiola equaled Jose Mourinho’s unwanted Champions League semi-final record, after Real Madrid pulled off a dramatic 3-1 comeback win

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Champions League: Why Man City lost to Real Madrid -Guardiola The Punch:
Champions League: Why Man City lost to Real Madrid -Guardiola
Champions League: Ancelotti speaks on Real Madrid vs Liverpool final Daily Post:
Champions League: Ancelotti speaks on Real Madrid vs Liverpool final
Real Madrid Have No Right To Be In Champions League Final – Schmeichel Naija Loaded:
Real Madrid Have No Right To Be In Champions League Final – Schmeichel
Pep Guardiola Equals Jose Mourinho UEFA Champions League Record Not Just OK:
Pep Guardiola Equals Jose Mourinho UEFA Champions League Record
Champions League: Why Man City lost to Real Madrid -Guardiola News Breakers:
Champions League: Why Man City lost to Real Madrid -Guardiola
Champions League: Ancelotti speaks on Real Madrid vs Liverpool final Olajide TV:
Champions League: Ancelotti speaks on Real Madrid vs Liverpool final
Liverpool Star Wants To Face Spanish Giants in The Champions League Final Talk Glitz:
Liverpool Star Wants To Face Spanish Giants in The Champions League Final
Champions League: Why Man City Lost to Real Madrid - Guardiola Tori News:
Champions League: Why Man City Lost to Real Madrid - Guardiola


   More Picks
1 No fire incident around tomb of TB Joshua – SCOAN - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Soludo declares emergency on infrastructure, insecurity in Anambra - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 'I won't let Nigeria sink' -- Akpabio joins presidential race - The Cable, 17 hours ago
4 Argentina sends delegation to UK to demand the return of Maradona's World Cup 1986 shirt on the day it is due to sell for £5m at auction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 If your man is a booty lover, he's a chronic cheat - Pretty Mike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 ‘The more the merrier’ - Tinubu reacts to growing number of APC presidential aspirants - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
7 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 2023: Women groups storm Ondo for Yahaya Bello's presidency, kick against zoning - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: Reject VP slot – Ohanaeze charges Peter Obi, others - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 If you find him or her boring, don't settle - Actress Apostle Eucharia Anunobi dishes relationship advise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info