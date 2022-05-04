Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ASUU strike: It’s sad that we're talking about elections when schools are closed, says Peter Obi
The Cable  - Peter Obi, former Anambra governor and presidential hopeful on the platform of the PDP, says it is sad that federal universities are ...

13 hours ago
