Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My presidential ambition not a personal contest with Tinubu – Fayemi
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Wednesday he has not betrayed the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, following his decision to vie for the presidency in 2023.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

My presidential ambition not a personal contest with Tinubu – Fayemi Igbere TV News:
My presidential ambition not a personal contest with Tinubu – Fayemi
Fayemi says his presidential ambition is not a betrayal of Tinubu Pulse Nigeria:
Fayemi says his presidential ambition is not a betrayal of Tinubu
2023 Presidency: Fayemi Speaks On Betraying Tinubu Naija News:
2023 Presidency: Fayemi Speaks On Betraying Tinubu
#Fayemi Speaks On Betraying #Tinubu Over 2023 Presidential Ambition The Genius Media:
#Fayemi Speaks On Betraying #Tinubu Over 2023 Presidential Ambition
2023 Presidency: Fayemi Speaks On Betraying Tinubu Tori News:
2023 Presidency: Fayemi Speaks On Betraying Tinubu


   More Picks
1 Argentina sends delegation to UK to demand the return of Maradona's World Cup 1986 shirt on the day it is due to sell for £5m at auction - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 If your man is a booty lover, he's a chronic cheat - Pretty Mike - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 ‘The more the merrier’ - Tinubu reacts to growing number of APC presidential aspirants - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
4 Soludo declares emergency on infrastructure, insecurity in Anambra - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 If you find him or her boring, don't settle - Actress Apostle Eucharia Anunobi dishes relationship advise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 APC expels former Enugu chairman, six others - The Nation, 21 hours ago
7 Mafab, MTN set to rollout 5G in August as FG list out first six states to enjoy the technology in Nigeria - Legit, 17 hours ago
8 2023: Protesters Storm APC, PDP Headquarters, Seek Zoning Of Presidency To South - Leadership, 18 hours ago
9 Ayade directs political appointees seeking elective positions to resign - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
10 Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N418 to dollar - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info