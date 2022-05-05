Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kaduna 2023: Governor El-Rufai reportedly anoints Uba Sani as successor
Legit  - Ahead of the 2023 polls, Kaduna state governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has allegedly endorsed Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) as his preferred successor.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna: Gov El-Rufai anoints Uba Sani; Dattijo to pick Senate form Vanguard News:
Kaduna: Gov El-Rufai anoints Uba Sani; Dattijo to pick Senate form
Kaduna 2023: El-Rufai Daily Post:
Kaduna 2023: El-Rufai's anointed candidate, possible consensus of PDP revealed
Kaduna: El-Rufai anoints Uba Sani, drops Dattijo, others Daily Trust:
Kaduna: El-Rufai anoints Uba Sani, drops Dattijo, others
Group says Uba Sani best qualified successor to El-Rufai Peoples Daily:
Group says Uba Sani best qualified successor to El-Rufai
2023: El Rufai Naija News:
2023: El Rufai 'Reveals' His Anointed Successor


   More Picks
1 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 “Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
4 You don't have the right to chat with me when you are broke - Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Nigerian Government Completes 6000 Housing Units – Minister - The Genius Media, 16 hours ago
6 War: Seven journalists killed in Ukraine - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 2023: Presidency not a traditional title - Fayemi says, denies betraying Tinubu - Legit, 18 hours ago
8 Bestiality: Police vow to fish out dog owners - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 We’re happy world is with Nigeria against terrorism, Buhari tells UN chief - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 Tariff hike: Hearing in consumers’ suit against MultiChoice suffers setback - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info