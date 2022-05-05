Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
UCL: I've never seen a team like this - Chelsea legend slams Man City as Real Madrid snatch 3-1 win
Daily Post
- Chelsea legend, Jason Cundy has slammed Manchester City, accusing them of ‘bottling’ their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. Cundy said he
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Three things we learned from Real Madrid v Manchester City
Complete Sports:
UCL: God Was Behind My Goals Against Man City --Rodrygo
The Punch:
UPDATED: Real Madrid beat Man City to reach Champions League final
Naija Loaded:
UNBELIEVABLE!! Watch Real Madrid Knock Man City Out Of Champions League (Goals Highlight)
Premium Times:
Real Madrid 3-1 Man City: Guardiola’s team collapses as Real Madrid book another final against Liverpool
Not Just OK:
#UCL: Reactions Trail Manchester City's Loss To Real Madrid | SEE
Pulse Nigeria:
Real Madrid to Manchester City after 85mins: #RMAMCI #ChampionsLeague
The Street Journal:
Three Things We Learned From Real Madrid V Manchester City
News Verge:
Real Madrid stun Manchester City with incredible comeback to reach Champions League final — NEWSVERGE
The Genius Media:
#RMAMCI: Watch Free Champions League Match Between Real Madrid Vs Manchester City
Silverbird TV:
Real Madrid Stun Manchester City To Reach Champions League Final
Screen Gist:
Come Back Kings Real Madrid Beat Man City, Reach Champions League Final
News Breakers:
Champions League reaction – Real Madrid reach final after Man City collapse
Kemi Filani Blog:
Champions League: How Messi reacted to Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Man City - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
'I won't let Nigeria sink' -- Akpabio joins presidential race -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
2
"We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
UCL: I've never seen a team like this - Chelsea legend slams Man City as Real Madrid snatch 3-1 win -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
5
‘The more the merrier’ - Tinubu reacts to growing number of APC presidential aspirants -
The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
6
Guardiola Equals Mourinho’s Champions League Semi-Final Record After City’s Loss To Madrid -
Complete Sports,
19 hours ago
7
“Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues -
Yaba Left Online,
7 hours ago
8
I didn't like Ini Edo first time I saw her - Denrele Edun -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
9
2023: Why Nigeria needs a ‘mad man’ as president, Governor Wike reveals -
Legit,
23 hours ago
10
Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N418 to dollar -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...