Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man rapes 17-year-old girl to death in Nasarawa-Eggon
News photo Daily Post  - Bako Anjeh, a 36-year-old man in Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has been apprehended by the police in the State for allegedly

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

WICKEDNESS!!! Shock In Nasarawa State As Man Rapes 17 Year Old Girl To Death Naija Loaded:
WICKEDNESS!!! Shock In Nasarawa State As Man Rapes 17 Year Old Girl To Death
TERRIBLE: Man Rapes 17-year-old Girl To Death In Nasarawa The Trent:
TERRIBLE: Man Rapes 17-year-old Girl To Death In Nasarawa
Man arrested after raping 17-year-old girl to death in Nasarawa Top Naija:
Man arrested after raping 17-year-old girl to death in Nasarawa
Man rapes 17-year-old girl to death in Nasarawa Within Nigeria:
Man rapes 17-year-old girl to death in Nasarawa
Nigeria: Man Forced 17-year-old Girl To Drink Gramoxone, Rapes Her To Death In Nasarawa State Global Upfront:
Nigeria: Man Forced 17-year-old Girl To Drink Gramoxone, Rapes Her To Death In Nasarawa State


   More Picks
1 'I won't let Nigeria sink' -- Akpabio joins presidential race - The Cable, 21 hours ago
2 "We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 UCL: I've never seen a team like this - Chelsea legend slams Man City as Real Madrid snatch 3-1 win - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 ‘The more the merrier’ - Tinubu reacts to growing number of APC presidential aspirants - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
6 Guardiola Equals Mourinho’s Champions League Semi-Final Record After City’s Loss To Madrid - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
7 “Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
8 I didn't like Ini Edo first time I saw her - Denrele Edun - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 2023: Why Nigeria needs a ‘mad man’ as president, Governor Wike reveals - Legit, 23 hours ago
10 Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N418 to dollar - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info