Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
‘Barbaric act’- President Buhari condemns beheading of Nigerian Army couple in Imo
Yaba Left Online
- President Buhari has condemned the gruesome killing and beheading of two soldiers in Imo state.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Buhari condemns beheading of army couple, orders arrest
Independent:
Soldier Couple Killed In Imo: Buhari Orders Manhunt For Perpetrators
The Dabigal Blog:
‘Barbaric act’- President Buhari condemns beheading of Nigerian Army couple in Imo
News Break:
‘Barbaric Act’, Buhari Condemns Killing Of Soldier Couple In Imo
Naija Parrot:
‘Barbaric act’- President Buhari condemns beheading of Nigerian Army couple in Imo
More Picks
1
Argentina sends delegation to UK to demand the return of Maradona's World Cup 1986 shirt on the day it is due to sell for £5m at auction -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Nigerian lady found dead in a hotel in Ebonyi state with her private part allegedly missing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Telecommunication companies propose 40% increase in cost of calls, SMS, and data due to the rising cost of running a business in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
4
'I won't let Nigeria sink' -- Akpabio joins presidential race -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
5
APC expels former Enugu chairman, six others -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
6
Mafab, MTN set to rollout 5G in August as FG list out first six states to enjoy the technology in Nigeria -
Legit,
14 hours ago
7
Ayade directs political appointees seeking elective positions to resign -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
8
‘The more the merrier’ - Tinubu reacts to growing number of APC presidential aspirants -
The Street Journal,
14 hours ago
9
2023 Presidency: Reject VP slot – Ohanaeze charges Peter Obi, others -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
10
Kano Durbar symbol of Nigeria’s diverse, beautiful cultures – Osinbajo -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...