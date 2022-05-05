'I'm sorry, by the time you get this, I won't be alive anymore' - Fromer Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's tragic final text to her mother moments before jumping to her death revealed

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
'I won't let Nigeria sink' -- Akpabio joins presidential race - The Cable,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
"We were removed from a project after kickoff for being Nigerian" - RMD's daughter, Nichole reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
3
|
2023: Ibikunle Amosun joins list of Presidential aspirants, declares interest - Daily Post,
8 hours ago
|
4
|
Guardiola Equals Mourinho’s Champions League Semi-Final Record After City’s Loss To Madrid - Complete Sports,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
“Please keep your support to yourselves” – Don Jazzy warns Fans who thrive on hating other colleagues - Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
|
6
|
I didn't like Ini Edo first time I saw her - Denrele Edun - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
2023: Why Nigeria needs a ‘mad man’ as president, Governor Wike reveals - Legit,
1 day ago
|
8
|
Naira gains marginally, exchanges at N418 to dollar - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
Nigerian Government Completes 6000 Housing Units – Minister - The Genius Media,
12 hours ago
|
10
|
War: Seven journalists killed in Ukraine - Daily Post,
14 hours ago